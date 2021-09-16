BREAKING: NIMC hits 63m enrolment mark

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, says it has captured over 63 million residents in the ongoing enrolment National Identity Number, NIN exercise.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Engr Aliyu Azeez, disclosed this at the 3rd National Identity Day celebration tagged: “Identity, A Tool for Sustainable Digital Economy And National Security” at Banquet Hall, State House, in Abuja.

He said the figure increased from 6 million in 2015 to 63 million in September 2021, a quantum leap made possible by the commitment and support of Mr President and the minister by approving the harmonization of NIN with BVN and Sim cards and compulsory use of the NIN.

Following the approval, he said the NIN has become compulsory for examination registration, banking services, driving license processing, international passport, and other public services.

He noted that the Commission is focused on attaining the 184 million target set for it by the minister in the next four years with a monthly target of 5 million enrollments.

