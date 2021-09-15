By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday sworn Agom Jarigbe as a replacement for Stephen Odey.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been having legal battle with Odey on who is the true candidate of the party for Cross River North.

Jarigbe took an oath as a Senator following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the by- election for Cross River North was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC following the death of Senator Rose Oko.

Speaking, Lawan who asked that he should be given his appropriate seat, said that he hoped Jarigbe will not be too long before.

Vanguard News Nigeria