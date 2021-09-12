By Precious Chukwudi

The first housemate to be evicted from Biggie’s House is Jaypaul. The handsome BBNaija housemate Jaypaul , is a musician and an actor based in Lagos State, Nigeria. Jaypaul had earlier hinted during the start of the show that he wants to use the BBNaija platform to publicize his music career further.

The natural born jokester, who had hope to win over his fellow housemates says he hopes to work on tv shows and also his music career.

The second housemate to leave Biggie’s house was Jackie B. The 29 year old single mother, had said she was going to the house to explore and have fun. she claimed to be a flirt, she also said her strategy was to stay 10 steps ahead of her fellow housemates.

Jackie B who had been in various situationships in the house, from Boma to Michael and the latest addition ,Whitemoney , says she wants to explore everything from acting to event planning.

