Acting Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a 14-day paternity leave to make men properly bond with their newborn baby or adopted one.

The paternity leave is for men in the federal civil service.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council’s weekly meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the First Lady’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr Yemi-Esan, who was flanked by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, explained that the paternity leave was approved for men when their wives are delivered of their new babies.

She said that the bonding was important to help the newly born or adopted baby properly bond with the father at the early period as the baby bonds with the other.

