By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

The passage was made on Thursday immediately after it scaled through the third reading.

The passage came in line with the September 1 deadline issued by the Southern Governors for an end to open rearing of cattle.

The State Assembly earlier in the week held a public hearing on the bill, during which the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen. The Miyetti Allah had asked for one month extension to enable them make input on the bill.

The passage of the bill followed consideration of the report of public hearing presented by chairman of the joint committee, Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze, Emma Ugwuerua and Okwu Chinedu, co-chairmen of the committee.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Assembly leader, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, is expected to forestall farmers/herders clashes as well as stop killing and raping of women by herdsmen.

Briefly after the passage of the bill, Speaker Edward Ubosi, commended the sponsors, stressing that the people of the State have been clamouring for the law for a long time.

He assured the public that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will not waste time in accenting the law.

He disclosed that the law was not against anybody or group but for the good of the people of the state and others that live in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria