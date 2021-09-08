By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Department of State Services, DSS, has preferred a five-count terrorism charge against two detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Listed as Defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Noah Oyetunji and the only lady that was arrested during the July 1 raid of Igboho’s residence by DSS operatives, Amudat Babatunde.

Whereas the DSS alleged that the 1st Defendant, Oyetunji, was in possession of fire arms for terrorism-related activities, it alleged that Amudat helped to promote acts of terrorism, using her Facebook page.

It will be recalled that though the DSS has so far released 10 out of the 12 persons it arrested at Igboho’s house, it retained the two Defendants it charged to court in its custody.

Vanguard News Nigeria