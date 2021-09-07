By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with security chiefs. Disclosing this on his Facebook page, Femi Adesina, Special Adeviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said: “President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on 7th Sep 2021”.

Looking at the photos posted, one will deduce that the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies were present at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also attending the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria