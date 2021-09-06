Two Nigerian celebrity superstars, singer Jeriq, comedian Lordzues among others, are the latest faces that have endorsed a budding Nigerian cryptocurrency trading brand, PassyXchange.

The two stars who were seen endorsing the trading website on a different online video clips shared online few weeks ago expressed optimism that the trading platform is good.

PassyXchange, the pioneering cryptocurrency and financial services firm, few week ago, announced the rebranding of the company to upscale its business image.

This, according to the management of the firm, is to reflect its mission to accelerate the global development, adoption, and transition to trading of cryptocurrency around the globe.

In the viral video showing the superstars, they encouraged fans and business owners who deal on cryptocurrency trading, to utilise the opportunity the company offers, saying that the company gives the best and offers good rate in trading in all the cryptocurrency transactions enlisted on its platform, adding that it is also fast in payment.

Founder and CEO of PassyXchange, Pascal Offor said: “PassyXchange gives us a powerful new identity in line with our original vision to put cryptocurrency in every wallet.

“As a formidable and dependable brand, we are occupying a massive space in the entire business community that comes with a huge responsibility to carry the torch. We will strive to deliver impact worthy of the name and build infrastructure that enables growth of the ecosystem, delivering on the promise of a decentralized future,” he said.

Offor also explained that the firm is a company that actively buys giftcard and bitcoin with ease. “Our first virtue is to impact trust on all our customers,” remarked Offor.

He further expressed hope that the company will work round the clock with swift response to ensuring that its customers are satisfied.