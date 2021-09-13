Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has won the Head of House title for week eight, escaping initial nomination.

This was announced by Big Brother on Monday after the Head of House game.

Whitemoney picked Queen as his deputy.

Also, housemates Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, Saskay, and Yousef, have been nominated for possible eviction next Sunday.

The housemates originally nominated were Nini, Saskay, Angel, Emmanuel and Yousef.

After emerging the housemate with the second highest points, Nini used her veto power to save herself and replaced with Cross.

The new nomination twist was introduced last week.

Vanguard News Nigeria