By Arogbonlo Israel

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as White Money, has said his brain capacity is reducing drastically.

White Money disclosed this in his diary session with Biggie on Friday.

According to him, he finds it difficult to comprehend especially when given task.

His words; “I don’t understand when I read these days. I find it difficult to interpret script whenever we’re given task to do in the house.

“I think my brain capacity is dropping.”

Reacting, Big Brother claimed White Money might be suffering from Aphasia, impaired ability to understand or produce speech, as a result of brain damage.

However, White Money said he only finds creativity easy since it is innate.

“I don’t have problem being creative, especially when acting. It is something I do with ease,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria