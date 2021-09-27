By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Cross has said he misses Queen day after the latter was evicted from the show.

Cross disclosed this during conversation with other housemates on Monday.

“I miss Queen,” Cross exclaimed.

“She is a walking temptation and this is her music Big brother is playing,” White Money affirmed.

Recall Queen along two other housemates, Nini and Saga were evicted last night while Pere and Angel were asked to leave the house, a development that stirred reactions on social media lately.

Both Pere and Angel are in the White House where they are expected to compete in a task in order to determine who will join the likes of White Money, Cross, Liquorose and Emmanuel in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the four housemates left are not aware Pere and Angel are still in the house and also in the show with them.

Vanguard News Nigeria