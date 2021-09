I





By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother twisted the Head of House rule game tonight.



At the end of the game whoever has the most point would be crowned the ultimate veto holder for the week.



As the ultimate veto power holder, the housemate will get the power of immunity and the power to choose the Head of House for the week.



Emmanuel emerged the winner of tonight’s game and was given power to choose Head of house and Deputy.



He chose Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as Deputy.