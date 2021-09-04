By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State on Saturday joined other states of the federation to conduct its local government congress.

Party chieftains and members turn out enmass to participate in the congress which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It was gathered that in some local government areas chapters, the party officers emerged through consensus.

The party governorship candidate in the 2019 Governorship Election and South-South Vice Chairman of the APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Chief David Lyon, who monitored the exercise in Yenagoa Local Government Area and other parts of the state, commended the party faithful for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

Addressing party faithful at the state party secretariat, Chief Lyon, who described the exercise as generally peaceful and credible, congratulated all elected officers of the party at local government level and noted that APC remains the party to beat in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria