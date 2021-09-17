The Police Command in Bauchi says it has arrested 30 suspects for various criminal offences in the past two months.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, stated this in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Friday in Bauchi

Alabi said that the Command had adopted proactive measures to protect lives and property as well as reduce crimes in the state within the period under review.

He said that the suspects were arrested for alleged robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms. homicide, theft among others.

The Commissioner said that the Command also recovered different types of vehicles, cash, arms and ammunition, cannabis and dangerous weapons.

“The Command is not resting on its oars in the areas of crime bursting towards ensuring adequate peace and security in Bauchi and environs.

“We will not relent and continue to deliver on our mandate to protect lives and property by ensuring peaceful and conducive atmosphere to enable the people go about their normal and lawful businesses,” he said.

While urging the people of the state to provide credible information on suspicious persons, movements and activities, Alabi said that the suspects would be charged to court.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria