By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A large number of bandits attacked the Rido gbagyi in the Maraban Rido community of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday night, killed one person and abducted five residents.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kaduna, ASP Muhammed Jalige said he would make enquiries and revert.

However, a resident of the area said the bandits came to the community and were shooting sporadically, killed one, abducted 5 while 2 others were injured.

According to him, the bandits raided the community for over an hour and he participated in the burial of the victim.

