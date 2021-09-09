By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

Again, bandits have attacked the Rigachikun Community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 2 brothers.

This came barely a day when bandits attacked communities in the state killing a policeman, vigilantes and abducted others.

ALSO READ: Police confirm abduction of Obasanjo’s workers in Ogun

A resident of the Rigachikun Tsallaken Dogo community, Muhammad Idris told journalists that the bandits came at about 1 am on Thursday, shot sporadically and forced their way into the house of the victims.

Idris said the brothers were teenagers and their abduction had caused confusion in the community.

“We have not heard from them since the last time bandits attacked the community was a year ago,” he said

The authorities are yet to react to the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria