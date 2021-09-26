The ever trending baby mama culture in the Nigerian entertainment industry today seems to have come to stay. The escape from marital commitments to concentrate on raising a child has made many follow this trend.

For talented singer, Amakiri Chimeleadu a.k.a Chime Tsnare, the baby mama trend is here to stay.

According to him, ” Every man or woman is bound to be a father or mother some day whether through marriage or not. So I see the baby mama trend as a permanent trend that will always be here”.

Chime Tsnare who is a multi talented RnB and dancehall artiste also opened up on why he prefers guitar and piano as his lead instruments.

Hear him: “Amongst all musical instruments, the Piano was the first instrument that got my attention from my tender age which prompted me to start learning how to play it. I got more attached to it when I discovered I could use it to make demo beats for songs and use the beats to perform in church. I later got so much interest in the guitar as my love for Spanish sounds grew and the guitar was that one instrument I could use to play those Spanish tones”.

Chime Tsnare also noted that he would love to collaborate with the likes of 2face, Wyclef Jean and others.

“I would love to collaborate on songs with 2face, Wyclef Jean, Eminem, Timaya and others. These artistes inspire me a great deal”.

Asked about the challenges he experienced as an independent artiste, Chime Tsnare said: “For me what I wanted was that big platform that has the ability to showcase my talent to the rest of the world. I didn’t have that at the beginning but because of the love and believe I have in my talent, I kept pushing until I got to this stage were a lot of big platforms now show interest in what I do”.