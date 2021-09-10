Following the successful accreditation of its Open, Distance & e-Learning operations by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Babcock University, through its Centre for Open, Distance & e-Learning (BUCODeL) has launched its e-learning Bachelors Degree programme in Accounting to further reduce barriers to learning in the pandemic era.

The B.Sc. Accounting programme which is majorly online will be deployed via VigiLearn, an all-in-one solution, created by technology solutions provider – EduTech Global. VigiLearn was developed to ensure all processes related to a smooth academic experience are effectively managed by combining innovative technology with reliable user support. Through this platform, learners will be able to attend live lectures, enjoy real-time interaction with lecturers and fellow learners, track their class schedules, view examination results and much more.

According to Prof. Mobolanle Sotunsa, Director, BUCODeL, “Babcock University Centre for Open Distance and e – Learning (BUCODeL) is equipped with state of the art facilities and innovative resources to deliver value added, learner focused Open and Distance Learning via the ICT Enabled Supported Blended Model. The BSc degree in Accounting comes with professional certification in ICDL, industry collaboration and opportunity for ACCA and ICAN training. Other programmes with premium benefits will soon be added to expand access to learning opportunities for everyone at Babcock University.”

In a statement by Onyekachi Ginger-Eke, Business Head, EduTech Global, “In recent years, the provision of e-learning solutions was necessitated by the widening gap between demand and access to education. But considering current realities brought about by the dawning of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-learning is needed now, more than ever.”

“With the launch of the B.Sc. Accounting programme, BUCODeL and EduTech Global are perfectly poised to provide access to quality education to all and sundry. Learners are projected to experience unparalleled ease as they have a unique opportunity to add value to themselves in the safest possible way”, She continued.

Learners to be enrolled into the B.Sc. Accounting programme as well as subsequently added courses of study will be able to enjoy access to education financing via another EduTech Global product, EduCollect, which will give both parents and self-sponsoring students easy access to collateral-free loans to ensure their education is not hindered by finances.

Admission into the programme is open to applicants who possess five credits at not more than two sittings in five subjects including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two subjects at SSCE, GCE and other O’Level examinations of recognized bodies.

To learn more about admission requirements and how to apply, visit: https://codel.babcock.edu.ng/ or www.vigilearn.com/programs