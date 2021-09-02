By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has appointed Kukere crooner, Inyanya Mbuk as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.

The popular musician who hails from Cross River State was appointed alongside 26 others as aides.

Inyanya became popular after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa and is best known for his hot single “Kukere” and co-founded of Made Men Music Group with Ubi Franklin in 2011.

This was contained in a statement signed and released late Wednesday by Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity to Gov Ayade, Christian Ita.

According to the statement, Inyanya’s appointments and that of 26 others are with immediate effect.

