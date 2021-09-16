By Henry Ojelu

The African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, has expressed shock over the death of its Akwa-Ibom coordinator, Professor Dorothy Udo Umoatan.

A statement by AWLA President, Mandy Asagba noted that late Prof Umoatan was a vibrant member of AWLA who contributed immensely to the growth of the association.

The statement reads: “We at African Women Lawyers Association ( AWLA) are all stunned and deeply shocked to hear of the sudden demise of our dear colleague and Coordinator of our great Association, Akwa Ibom State Branch, Prof Dorothy Udo Umoatan.

“It is almost impossible to imagine that our larger-than-life Dorothy is gone.

We have indeed lost a rare gem. We will surely miss her amiable, warm personality, intelligence, and resourcefulness, dedication to duty, selflessness, love, care, generosity, and sacrifices for humanity whose proactiveness and activism have been groundbreaking.

“She did not live long but she achieved much and impacted many lives within her short

sojourn on mother earth. May her precious soul rest peacefully and eternally in the bosom of the Lord.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, children, family and colleagues at AWLA, Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria