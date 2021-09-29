By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Nelson Alu

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, vowed to punish culprits who attack law enforcement agents in the state, saying they will be brought to justice.

The governor, who noted with deep concern the spate of attacks on security agents, described such ‘senseless’ attacks as attempts to trample on law and order by those who are desperate to turn the society upside down. “This will not be allowed to happen.”

In the latest of such attacks, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Kazeem Abonde, was killed on September 23, 2021, in Ajao Estate by yet unknown hoodlums.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I have directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all those who participated in this savagery are brought to justice.

“This is to encourage our law enforcement agents that we will always stand by them as they carry out their duties and, at the same time, send a strong signal to criminals that any attack on our officers will not go unpunished.

“Such display of savagery, like the one in which CSP Abonde died, will not be allowed in our state, no matter the circumstances.

“The law is there for us all, should there be a need to redress any perceived wrongdoing. Citizens who take the law into their own hands are promoters of jungle justice, which will not be allowed to take root in our dear Lagos.

“I commiserate with the family of the fallen officer and the Police Command on the loss of this fine officer whose diligence and bravery have been applauded by his colleagues and relations.”

