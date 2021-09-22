By Providence Adeyinka

Ajeromi Ifelodun High School Old Student Association, AIHSOSA, 1999 set has announced plans to hold its annual Symposium and fitness walk in an effort to give back to its alma mater.

The symposium and fitness walk is billed for September 24 and 25, 2021 at AIHS premises in Osho Drive, Lagos with the theme: “Moral Decadence and the Nigerian Child: The Way Forward”

Some of the topics to be discussed among the students include: Solutions to moral decadence and youthful exuberance; sexual abuse and causes and effects of moral decadence.

In a telephone conversation, Chairman, symposium planning committee, Mr. Babaisa Habib, said that the program is geared towards curbing moral decadence that is prevalent in the society.

Habib said: “There are two reasons why we chose to hold the symposium this year; we saw that everyone is scared about COVID-19 third wave, but we have a greater problem which is a huge decline of morals in our society. Immorality has become the new normal and so we feel the need to curb this decadence that is prevalent in our society which is even deadlier than the pandemic itself. It is imperative to teach them because of their future.

“AIHSOSA’99 was instituted on the premise of charity and giving back to our alma mater. Each time we plan to hold symposium, we liaise with the school to tell us some of the basic needs of the school, once they tell us we identify the ones we can carry.

We provide infrastructure, academic material, carryout laboratory repairs, ensure the school is running, among others. There are projects tied to the annual symposium.

Fitness is predominantly for us to exercise for our own benefit and designed in a way to educate and enlighten us to stay, eat and live healthy.

“This generation is inquisitive, so they need to be enlightened on the dangers of peer pressure. It is something we look forward to, having fun while we keep fit. Walking out with ease promises to be entertaining,” he said.