By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As Kaduna state concluded local governments elections using the evoting machine which was conducted by the Kaduna state independent electoral commission, an association by name seadogs pyrates confroternity (our votes count initiative) in a press statement commended the use of e-machine during the just concluded local governments elections in Kaduna.

According to the Capoon of the association who is also the regional leader of the association northwest comrade Henry Nduka Onyi , said though the conduct of the elections not hundred percent ok but indicated that there is hope for democracy and the teaming youth in the country.

The statement added that, local governments elections conducted by state electoral bodies in the country offer little for an enduring democratic hence the reason for an increased voter awareness by the association which aim at enlightening electorates to hold their leaders accountable.

Comrade Oyin explained that despite voter apathy that greeted the just concluded local governments polls in Kaduna there was little reports of manipulation from ward level to local government .

The association noted that, the electronic voting machines deployed and used in Kaduna during local councils polls was a victory for democracy reference to June the 12 elections in 1993 so its expected other states in the country will take cue and learn from it the statement added.

Comrade Henry who commended the state governor Nasir elrufai for the successful conduct of 2021 local councils elections, the associate also extends congratulatory message to the Dr Sarah Binta Audu who chaired the entire polls and 9m Kaduna residents who showed 200m Nigerians that free, fair and credible election is possible especially with a strong political will the statement added.