•I’m not desperate for second term

•How we kept Osun afloat despite N170b debt

By Dapo Akinrefon

GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, in an interview with Rave 91.7 FM, Osogbo, as part of activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, speaks on his relationship with his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his second term ambition.

He also speaks on how he has managed to pay salaries promptly and is executing projects in spite of a huge debt overhang among others. Excerpts:

On 30 years of Osun State and the journey so far. I must thank Almighty God for taking Osun to this level, after 30 years of its creation. I thank the founding fathers for the efforts they put into creation of the state. This 30th anniversary is worth celebrating, and we thank God for that.

I think the journey has been quite interesting, full of challenges though. I must thank every governor and administrator that had served this state since its creation 30 years ago. They’ve all done very well. What we’re doing now is to build on the existing structure that we have inherited from all of them. The journey has being quite challenging, I must say, because of the fact that as a state, we have a lot of challenges in specific areas of education, infrastructure, health, security and the economy. But I must commend all the governors that have served before me including the immediate past governor, for the efforts they put into developing the state.

Within the last almost three years of our administration, we’ve actually done much to improve on what we inherited, in the areas of infrastructure, health, education, security and economy. You face challenges and you provide solutions to whatever challenges that come your way.

On finances, analysis and figures from government institutions point to the fact that Osun is neck deep in the ocean of debts. You were Chief of Staff for eight years and now the Governor. How deep is Osun in this mess and how did the state get here?

Debt, ordinarily, is something that happens one way or the other because we don’t have all the resources to do what we want to do. So, debt is actually not a curse. What is important is to ensure that whatever debt incurred is actually channelled towards capital projects that will impact positively on the people.

Yes, Osun had its own share of debts. I don’t want to go into so much of those details. What is important is to move forward. We are coping with whatever debts that have been incurred over time, and we are ensuring that, that does not stop us from doing what we need to do as a government in the area of infrastructure, health, education and security. I think that’s the way to talk about it.

I think we’ve been able to manage the state’s debt portfolio. We’ve been paying back the inherited debt and we’re still doing a lot that we need to do as a government.

But some of people have asked: how deep is the state in this? How long would it take the state to pay back?

I think it’s in the public domain. The Debt Management Office, DMO, has brought up, at one time or the other, the debt profile of most of the states, including Osun. So I will reckon that it’s in the region of N170 billion or so according to the last publication of the DMO, but since we’ve been in government, we’ve actually been able to reduce the portfolio reasonably, so it’s still at the level of something that could be managed.

Is it manageable?

Yes

You’ve been in office for almost three years now, have much have you borrowed?

I’ve not borrowed. But that’s not to say that I might not borrow, given the fact that you must do some of the major projects that need time, that is, time bound, particularly given the cost of infrastructure that is going on now, you may have to really find a way of ensuring that you complete whatever you’re doing. But what is important to me is the fact that even if I must borrow, I must do it in such a way that will not affect meeting my obligations to the people including payment of salaries and pension.

On claims that his prompt payment of salaries, which an economist who once described as a miracle, is a political gimmick to hoodwink the civil servants to get a second term.

On the average, we’re spending nothing less than N3billion every month on salaries and pensions. So, if we have even stored money somewhere, by now, it would’ve been exhausted. There’s nothing like gimmicks. I’m here to serve. So the question of gimmicks does not even come in. It’s not a Greek gift, they deserve their pay. So I give priority to the payment of salaries and pension. I must look for money to pay salaries and pension, every other thing could come up but salary and pension must be paid. It’s not a gimmick.

I’m committed to the welfare of workers. Even when I was the Chief of Staff, I was in charge of most of the things relating to issues of workers. I see it as an obligation that must be fulfilled. I’ve heard people talk about possibility of second term, that’s not the issue. The issue is that the welfare of workers must be prioritized and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

