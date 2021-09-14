By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has slated the conduct of its nationwide state congresses for October 2.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

“APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, 2nd October 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September 2021”, he said in the terse statement.

The party had on September 4 conducted its nationwide Local Government Congresses having conducted its Ward Congresses the previous weeks earlier.

Vanguard News Nigeria