.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin



Consequent to the protracted crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, the party’s Appeal Committee on Local Government Congress from the National Secretariat on Friday assured that none of the aggrieved members of the party will be shut out from the ruling party.

The appeal committee, therefore, called on the members that have genuine petitions against the last local government congress of the party not to hesitate to present them for proper attention.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Taminu Adabson gave the assurance in Ilorin during the APC state stakeholders committee meeting held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Ilorin.

He said that the committee was in the state to attend to all petitions that arose after the last local government congress of the party held two weeks ago in the state.

He also said that those who don’t have a petition need not write one now because anyone with a genuine case would have prepared the petition two weeks ago.

He said, “the committee is in Ilorin to receive genuine petitions from the aggrieved members in order to enable the committee to address them and make reports to the national secretariat of APC in Abuja for proper attention.



“We are one family and there is no way we cannot be having any contentious issue on this kind of congress so it behoves on us as one united family to find a way out of resolving the issues without taking it outside for adjudication.

“The members that are aggrieved with the last local government congress should not hesitate to come out with their petitions duly addressed and signed for proper attention by the committee. We will not shut any aggrieved members out of the party as we are ready to address all the grey areas.

“The APC is a gender friendly parity and it has resolved that those women that have petitions would be attended to by one of the committee members who is a woman while others with other gender would be attended to by men that are in the committee’.

He noted further that,” the members that are not happy with the last local government congress should submit their petitions between today(Friday) and Saturday at the state secretariat of APC which is the venue they will be using for the assignment”.

He, therefore, assured that all the petitions submitted to the committee will be treated with the utmost Good faith and without any bias.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari said that the Appeal Committee on Local Government Congress was in the state to look into perceived discrepancies that might have happened during the congress two weeks ago in the state.

He however urged the members who are not satisfied with the outcome of the local government congress of the party to feel free to submit their petitions to the committee for proper attention.



Samari urged all aggrieved members to be free to come to the state secretariat where the committee will seat to carry out the assignment.

Vanguard News Nigeria