By Festus Ahon, Asaba.

THE Local Government congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC held across the country, Saturday, was peaceful in Delta State.

Our Correspondent who monitored the exercise in Delta North and some parts of Delta Central, reports that the congress was devoid of crisis as at the time of filing this report. Armed security men were stationed at the party Secretariat to maintain peace and order.

In Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku, Issele-Uku, Agbor, Owa-Oyibu, Kwale, Akwukwu-Igbo, Obiaruku, Isiokolo, Otu-Jeremi, Otor-Udu, Ughelli, Oleh and Ozoro, the exercise was conducted in the presence of security agents and officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

Chairman, Delta State Local Government Congress Committee, Mr Matthew Omegara, said the exercise was peaceful and said the turn was peaceful in all the Local Government Areas they visited.

As at the time of filing this report, results were already trickling in. From the results; Ughelli North- Hon. Obakpororo Onoabedje; Aniocha South – Pastor Nobert Sochukwudinma; Oshimili South- Mr Dada Okolo; Isoko South-Comrade Vincent Egbogbo; Ethiope East-Chief Julius Ogboru; Udu-Hon David Rheriobore and Oshimili North-Hon. Austin Nnabuife.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commended the process of the congress in Delta State, adding that the party was poised to take over the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Omo-Agege commended the peaceful conduct of members of the party in the electoral process and thanked party officials that came to conduct the congress in the State.