By Bashir Bello, KANO

Despite the consensus arrangement adopted by the leadership of the ruling party All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano, some party supporters have snubbed the arrangement and went ahead to conduct congresses in some local government areas of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that congresses were held in Local Governments such as Kano Municipal, Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa among others.

The party had earlier adopted a consensus arrangement during its stakeholder’s meeting in the state.

Addressing newsmen at Tofa Local Government after the conduct of the congress, the member representing Dawakin Tofa and Rimingado Federal Constituency, Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe kicked against the consensus arrangement and opted for the conduct of Congress which he described as “democratic election”.

Jobe said, “APC local Government Congress was conducted peacefully in Tofa local Government, that’s my constituent, I voted amidst party members and We thank God it was peaceful, Mahbu Liman as chairman, and Mukhtar Abdullahi tofa as secretary and other 25 party leaders

“You don’t hold party election in your room or in government-owned building (Govt House). You have to go back to the people, let them decide what they want. Every member of the party has to be part of the system. Once you ask people not to participate, that means we do not have democracy. And what we have been championing is the course of democracy.

“So what we are doing is to let the people decide for themselves and not what we want. So what we have done is to allow the people to decide for all of us and with that we know we are on sound footing.

“What we did was not an affirmation but the election,” Jobe said.

Also reacting, the member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, Sha’aban Sharada said a similar election took place across all the 44 local government areas.

“I am happy with the fact that the people came out en masse to exercise their rights because he was sure that the election took place in all the 44 LGAs. Because party members under the Buhari Support Organization, BSO led by Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu purchase the forms and were allowed to exercise their rights.

“We would not succumb to situation where few clique of people would now decide for the majority of the party members,” Sha’aban said.

When contacted, the Secretary of the party in the state, Zakari Sarina said there was no election in the state.

He said “it was agreed by the stakeholders last week presided over by the Governor to adopt consensus arrangement.

“As far as the party (caretaker committee) is concerned, no local government held an election. Even the representatives from the National headquarters said they went to Tofa, Municipal, Sumaila and about seven local governments and they witnessed that (affirmation).

“Nobody held any gathering in the name of election. If there is anyone, we will know,” Sarina however stated.