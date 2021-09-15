By Godfrey Bivbere

FOLLOWING complaints from trucks and tanker drivers, commuters, and business people around the Mile 2 – Ottor Wolff inward Tin-can, government traffic controllers and the miscreants involved in illegal toll collection have moved their trade to the Berger-Under Bridge to Tin-can end of the expressway.

Investigation reveal that government traffic controllers comprising officials of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, LASTMA and FRSC, and the miscreants still position themselves along that route collecting the illegal toll.

READ ALSO:Work to commence soon at Abia sea port as investor completes documentation

Vanguard Maritime Report also gathered that trucks owned by military officers are not subjected to the high-level extortion before they are allowed to drive through the route to the port.

A truck driver, who identified himself as Friday, said that those who do not have such backing are made to pay at the tolls, and pleaded that those involved in the fight to clear the road should not abandon them.

He said: “All the government agencies in the traffic control are involved, Nigeria Police Force, NPF; LASTMA, FRSC, and even the traffic people at NPA. Those that do not have backing are made to wait endlessly on the queue.”

Similarly, former Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the former National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Joe Sanni, blamed the Federal Government’s lack of political will to address the gridlock.

Sanni also said that the government was not giving enough backing to the construction company working on the road.

He explained that the work should be 24/7 because of the importance of the route to the nation’s economy, adding: “There is lack of political will. There are no experts to control the movement of trucks and trailers while the contractors are working, the construction company cannot stop these articulated vehicles on their own.

“Those who should be controlling traffic have been corrupted. You see that is why I talked about the political will. Government should be able to clear the places that need to be cleared and relocate those that need to be relocated temporarily if need be to allow the contractors to work.

“There is nothing wrong with the contractors working 24/7, day and night because it is a very important economic route leading to the port, leading to tank farms, and leading to business places in Apapa.”