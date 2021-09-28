The Japanese government has pledged to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the fight against financial crimes.

The Japanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi made the pledge on Tuesday September 29, 2021 during a Courtesy Visit to Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa at EFCC headquarters Abuja.

The envoy who expressed delight at the professionalism of the EFCC, noted that the Commission’s efforts in helping a Japanese victim of scam to recover and repatriate a sum of 370,000 Yen to Japan early this year, was “the first case in Japan where the victim’s money remitted overseas was returned”

“The response of your organization in resolving the 419 scam case against Japanese victim is highly commendable,” he added.

He asked for EFCC’s continuous cooperation in helping Japanese victims of fraud, noting that many victims were reluctant to come forward because of the difficulties in tracking monies transferred to foreign countries.

READ ALSO: EFCC secures conviction of three internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The envoy further disclosed that the Japanese Government had conducted a training programme on governance in some countries and promised to extend the gesture to the EFCC. “We would consider expanding our cooperation with the EFCC, including a training programme with a view to supporting anti-corruption measures in Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa briefed the envoy on the mandate of the Commission and its strategic direction under his watch, especially the use of technology, and disclosed plans by the agency to launch its Strategic Plan, 2021-2025 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The EFCC boss described the Commission as the hub of international cooperation in law enforcement in Nigeria adding that, “we can partner to see that economic crime is eradicated around the globe”.

He assured of the Commission’s willingness to continue to investigate any reported case where Japanese citizens are victims of scams and to restitute the recovered funds accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria