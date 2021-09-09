

The Association of Nigeria Refineries Petroleum Marketers, ANRPM has inaugurated a task force outfit by installing Mbachu Emmanuel, as Chairman of the Imo State Anti Pipeline Vandals, Products Adulteration, Oil Theft and Sundry Crimes in the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry.

The event, which took place at Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday, according to the National Chairman of the ANRPM Presidential Taskforce, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, the association was irked by the need to impose discipline in the distribution chain of petroleum products in the country and to stamp out the activities of illicit traders in the petroleum market noting that over the years, disgruntled element had infiltrated the ranks of marketers of petroleum products in the country. He vowed that the ANRPM has come to stay and achieve its mandates.

Akpodoro, who is a notable ex-militant leader said, the choice of Mbachu was made on the platter of logic and his antecedents being a man of integrity and character as he noted that with his appointment, the Imo State ANRPM Taskforce Chairman will deliver and free the state and its environs from the menace of what he described as banditry in the Nigerian petroleum market.

The mandate of the organisation, the Urhobo, Delta State-born former warlord, includes but not limited to check mating activities of products marketers and associated bodies within the distribution chain of the petroleum products across the country including those marketers who allegedly smuggle products out of the country.

During its courtesy call on the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, at the sidelines of the inauguration of State Taskforce Team led by Mbachu, the leadership of the Association stated in a chat with the police boss that, it was incumbent on the Taskforce Team to foster a symbiotic relationship with security agencies in order for the association to achieve results.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Chief Marcus Okotete, stated that the group has found it imperative to work with other associations in the petroleum industry to change the tide of criminalities in the distribution segment of petroleum products noting that until there zero tolerance for sharp practices in the distribution chain of products Nigerians would remain at the receive of the miscellaneous activities of economic saboteurs.

CP, Hussaini however, promised to roll out the command’s arsenals in support of the operations of ANRPM in the state describing the Taskforce Team as the needed weapon to wage war against unwanted elements in among Nigerian petroleum marketers.

Other ports of call by the Chief Okotete-led ANRPM team were the the office of the Imo Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC where the deputy Commandant, DC Offia vowed support for the outfit as she noted that collaborating with the association will end the era pipeline vandalism and products adulteration in the petroleum industry.

All other security apparatus vowed to support the Taskforce to ensure that economic saboteurs are given a run for their money.

Akpodoro, who doubles as the National President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A said, in addition to fighting crimes in the petroleum market, that the Taskforce is capable of engaging over two thousand Nigerian youths and thereby providing employment and also ensure security of lives property by removing idle youths from the streets of Nigeria.

Mbachu who was elected by the general acceptance of his new office pledged to drive a process of enthroning sanity and compliance to the rules and standards amongst petroleum marketers in the state and beam his searchlight on the criminal activities of questionable characters in the industry stressing that the ANRPM will never allow vandals a breathing space in the state.

“ANRPM has come to stay in Imo State and I will make sure that there’s no hidden place for questionable characters in downstream segment of the Nigerian petroleum industry.” Mbachu stated, as he called on the oil marketers to respect the rules of the game.

The highlight of the event was the issuance of appointment letters to members of the Mbachu-led Taskforce Team which include women who were charged to deliver quality service to the nation.