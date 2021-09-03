.

Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, Chairman, Seahorse Lubricants Industries Limited, manufacturer of quality lubricant, was on Thursday, September 2, 2021, honoured by the Anambra State Government for his significant contribution to the growth of education in the state.

Onunkwo bagged the award at a programme tagged “Anambra State at 30: A Day with Education Builders,” which was held at Hollywood Event Centre, Awka.

The event, organised by the state’s Ministry of Basic Education in commemoration of Anambra three decades of statehood, had the singular objective of appreciating Anambra illustrious sons and daughters who have contributed to the development of education in Anambra State.

According to the organisers, Dr Onunkwo, who is a native of Ihembosi, was picked for the honour following his massive contribution to the education of youths of Anambra State.

The business mogul had at a time picked the five best students from Ozubulu, the host community of Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd and he is currently sponsoring their university education.

. He had also at another time donated 10 million naira towards the education of 10 university students from his home town Ihembosi.

More importantly, he has been paying the school fee, WAEC and NECO exam fees for all the senior students of Community Secondary School Ihembosi since 2009 to date, a noble gesture that has led to an increase in the population of the school from 190 in 2009 to over 600 students in 2021.

The billionaire Industrialist, Dr Ebuka did not leave Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu out of his love for education as he had donated a brand new commuter bus to the school department of Biochemistry and has been giving cash awards to the best graduating student Biochemistry, best graduating student engineering and the overall best graduating student of the school annually.

The award was presented to him by Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha. Speaking shortly after collecting the award, Dr Onunkwo thanked the state government for the honour. He emphasized that investing in education is the best human capital development and that this award would spur him to do more.

The renowned philanthropist said he would continue to contribute his quota to the development of education and youth empowerment in Anambra and the nation at large.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Nigeria Limited

Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd. is situated in Ozubulu, Anambra State, South-East, Nigeria. With the approval of the Department of Petroleum Resources, it started operation in 2017.

The company boasts of products such as multigrade motor oil, automatic transmission fluids, automotive transmission fluid (ATF) manual gear oil, diesel engine oil and synthetic motor oil.

It also effectively implements a quality management system following the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard.

It is worthy to note that Sea horse Lubricants Industries Ltd won the best oil of the year 2021.