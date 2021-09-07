By Tony Nwankwo

Director of Diaspora Affairs for the Anambra State PDP Governorship Election Council, Chief Ike Oligbo, has warned PDP members against complacency and letting down their guards in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election slated for November 6, this year.

In a telephone conversation with newsmen, the PDP chieftain and former governorship aspirant, cautions against what he called the politics of arrogance, where some party chieftains have sought to dominate the entire proceedings, favouring only their supporters for selfish reasons in the belief that somehow they could have a magic wand to win the election for PDP.

He urged all PDP members to work together to help achieve victory for the party and its flag bearer, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo come November 6.

“I have said it before and would like to say it again, its now or never, to wrestle power from APGA in Anambra State. APGA has failed Ndi Anambra woefully and APC, judging from their antecedents, both in Imo State and at the national level, is a nonstarter. PDP must not be complacent and assume that victory is already in the bag”, he emphasized.

Speaking further, Oligbo stated that there was a lot of anger amongst grassroots members, who, for one reason or another, are disenchanted, while some chieftains’ political interests have overtaken the need for inclusion of all party faithful in order for PDP to achieve success.

” We cannot afford to let Ndi Anambra down again and allow APGA and its misrule to continue. Winning the election for PDP would entail accommodating all the stakeholders and grassroots members of the party into the process to ensure that victory is ours”, said the lawyer and business mogul.

“We must stop politics of selfishness and exclusion as that would only produce a lot of disenchantment and upset some party chieftains and groups and cause irreparable damage to PDP during the election, if care is not taken.

” Anambra State must be returned to PDP for her survival. Let’s eschew politics of bitterness, selfishness and the winner takes it all, but rather embrace politics of togetherness in order to achieve our main goal – victory”, he said.