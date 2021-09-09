Alozie Alozie

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has re-enlisted Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the November 6 elections in the state.

INEC had on July 16 released a list of candidates with the PDP not having any, following a court order to that effect.

However, on Thursday, National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye said the decision to reenlist Ozigbo was based on a court order.

He said; “The Commission was served with two judgments of the Court of Appeal (Awka Judicial Division) in respect of the candidature of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship election. The Court has ordered the Commission to recognize and publish the name of Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the Governorship candidate. Earlier, the party had substituted its Deputy Governorship candidate within the deadline provided by law.

“Accordingly, the Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of the PDP are as follows: Valentine Chineto Ozigbo and Lilian Azuka Enemo.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“It will be recalled that our State Office in Awka was attacked by unknown gunmen. The damage to the physical facility was extensive. So too was the destruction of movable materials, including 50% of the non-sensitive materials already delivered for the election.

“While the Commission is making efforts to rebuild the physical facilities, we took a pragmatic decision to distribute the replacement non-sensitive materials from our South East Zonal Stores in Owerri in order to meet our deadlines.

For clarity, the non-sensitive materials are the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 items such as hand sanitisers and face masks, envelopes, posters, stickers, sellotapes, scissors, liquid gum and other stationery items required mainly at the polling unit level.

“However, following a review of the deadlines for the completion of work on the destroyed physical facilities, the Commission is satisfied that the ongoing work will be completed by the end of this month. Consequently, the Commission is now in a position to operate from our office in Awka where the batching and distribution of all non-sensitive materials will take place.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Commission for a transparent and credible election in Anambra State”.

