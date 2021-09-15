Amber Drinks Ltd has continued its empowerment program with the aim of alleviating poverty and equipping beneficiaries of this scheme with the necessary tools to become their own bosses.

The program is aimed at students, retailers, start-ups, and the unemployed and has helped over 1,000 Nigerians become business owners through Start-Up loans. Since the launch of the brand, the brand has stayed true to its promise of making life easier for Nigerians.

The empowerment program offers a Start-up Loan option for beneficiaries to get N100,000 worth of Amber Energy Drinks and a 4-month repayment plan at a 5% interest rate with the first 30 days interest-free.

With the success of the maiden edition of the Amber Empowerment Program, Amber Drinks Ltd has improved the number of beneficiaries for the year’s program to two thousand and has urged Nigerians to take part in the opportunity to become their own boss.

Commenting on the Amber Empowerment Program, the General Manager, Amber Drinks Ltd, Lola Adedeji said,

“The number of applicants have been impressive since we announced the continuation of the Amber Empowerment Program and I am particularly excited to say that we are more than ready to cater for the thousands of beneficiaries of the program. Our goal remains the same, to ensure that the average Nigerians are empowered and that they become business owners”.

To join the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program, interested persons must apply online, log onto www.amberenergydrink.com/empowerment and follow through the prompts, OR contact the empowerment team via telephone on (+234) 0811 700 0847. Successful applicants would be invited for an onboarding session to help kick start them into becoming Amberssadors.