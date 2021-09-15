Allen Foundation empowers secondary school students for entrepreneurship

Organisers and participants.

Allen Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has empowered three outstanding students that partook in its 4-day youth empowerment project titled, Equipping the African Child for the 21st Century Realities, with pastry-making start-up equipment.

The event, which was held at Dolphin Senior High School, Lagos Island, took place between September 7 and 11, with over 120 participants from different secondary schools in Lagos.

Day one started with a Digital Marketing class steered at arousing the students’ interests in careers in the field; the two other days featured an intensive and practical pastry-making course.

On the fourth day, the foundation presented awards to the top three outstanding students. The gifts were pastry making equipment. The foundation also gave a gift to the host school.

Lekan Oluwayomi, Founder, Allen Foundation, expressed his joy, saying: “I am happy today as our mission to eradicate poverty is coming alive with this initiative.

“I believe empowerment is a key to wealth. Our Digital Marketing Class was facilitated by Miss Aderinsola Jolaosho, and our Pastry Making class was facilitated by Miss Adebiyi Oluwaseun.

“The top three participants are; Abioye Mary, representing King Ado Senior High School; Sangare Sarat, representing Elegbeta Senior High School; and Adedotun Aisha Mojisola, representing Okesuna Senior High School.

“I appreciate all the donors, volunteers, the Lagos State Government, my parents and God for this initiative.”

Appreciating the support of the Allen Foundation, Mrs Akinremi, Principal, Dolphin Senior High School, said: “I asked Allen Foundation for equipment for the school, and they provided it.

“I pray all their ideas blossom and grow. I am grateful.”

The winner of the competition, Miss Abioye Mary, said: “I never knew about careers in digital marketing. Also, I used to enjoy pastries without knowing the processes that go into them.

“I am happy I emerged the best; thank you, Allen Foundation.”

Another participant, Aderenle Habib from Isale Eko Senior Grammar school, says, “I would like to thank the Allen Foundation for the Digital Marketing class was wonderful, and it resonated with me.”

Allen Foundation is a community-based organisation established to address social, economic and environmental challenges associated with the vulnerable across the African continent.

Born out of deep passion and love for humanity by its Founder, Lekan Oluwayomi, the foundation’s operational area spreads over different societal segments ranging from health and education to hunger-reduction.

Starting in 2017, the foundation is achieving its goal of eradicating poverty through its yearly community outreaches and youth empowerment programmes.

Vanguard News Nigeria