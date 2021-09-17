A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Friday issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a 25-year-old driver, Jume Mubarak over failure to appear for trial.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu issued the warrant following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa who noted that the defendant was absent from defending the charge against him.

Adamu also ordered that the surety should be served with notices to show cause why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

He adjourned the matter until Oct.11 for hearing.The police charged the defendant of Angwan Mairogo, Zaria, Kaduna state, with reckless and dangerous driving, which he pleaded not guilty to.

READ ALSO: Police drag man to court for insulting officers on duty

Earlier Okpa told the court that the defendant drove a Tanker truck along Bwari Dutse-Alhaji Road in a reckless and dangerous manner on July 21, 2020.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant ran into four cars, a Toyota Rav-4 vehicle driven by Mrs Michelle Atar, a Toyota Corolla, Camry and a Ford-focus car.

He said all the vehicles were badly damaged as a result of the accident, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of section 28 CAP 548 of the Road Traffic Act.

Vanguard News Nigeria