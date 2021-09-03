.

— Detractors at work ahead of 2023 election, allegations spurious should be ignored

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Senator representing the southern senatorial district in Ondo state, Nicholas Tofowomo has described the allegation of rituals dealings with some constituents in the district as blackmail and move to tarnish his image ahead of the 2023 election.

A lawyer had written a petition to the police to investigate, arrest and prosecute the senator on allegations of rituals dealings with some constituents in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State.

Reacting to the allegation, senator Tofowomo through his SA Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide described the allegation as “mischievous, untrue, and falsely concocted to dent his image ahead of the 2023 general election.

Akinrinlola said that “Senator Tofowomo is innocent and open for investigation by the police. But it is necessary to set the record straight for the whole world to know that politicians and detractors are at work ahead of the 2023 election.

“The politically orchestrated petition should be ignored by the good people of Ondo South and the unsuspecting public because the Lawyer only wrote to mislead the public for political gains.

“The spurious allegations against the Senator are mischievous, untrue, and falsely concocted to dent his image ahead of the 2023 general election because of his intimidating and distinguished achievements within two years as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For the record, there was no meeting held at the residence of the Senator in the said dates quoted in the petition by the writer where people were lured to take oaths or swear with car radiator water to prove loyalty to Senator Tofowomo.

“The only meeting held last year at the residence of Senator Nicholas Tofowomo was the PDP senatorial meeting in Ondo South with all the political leaders in attendance and another with all his former 92 Aides where they all gathered at his residence to observe a day fasting and prayers programme for his quick recovery over his health challenges and the Senator was not the organiser but a unanimous decision by all of his former Aides to pray for his well-being and they were led by three pastors. This could be verified from any of his former Aides.

“We are not surprised that the writer of the petition has taken up a new trade-in falsehood and character assassination.

“We challenge him and his sponsors to come out and back up their written story with proof (pictorial or video evidence). If they can’t provide proof, the police should arrest the Lawyer and prosecute him immediately for raising such an allegation against an innocent man.

“The public should know that the petition writer is a card-carrying member of the ruling APC, and his ultimate goal is to bring down Senator Tofowomo.

“Why would an APC man panic and get worried over the affairs of the PDP? How can anyone lie this much for a political purpose?.

“Senator Tofowomo is a man that carries God’s grace and a good Christian who cannot suffer disgrace. His detractors have tried many times to bring him down via social media by using their proxies but they have failed repeatedly because whoever God promotes, nobody can demote.

The SA noted that ” All the allegations are unfounded and without factual foundations. The good people of Ondo State should disregard it.

Vanguard News Nigeria