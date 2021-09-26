By Ayo Onikoyi

In many cases, biopics are not helpful as quality life lessons because too much time has passed between the lifetime of the subject and the time the movie is made. For this reason, people simply enjoy biopics as tools of entertainment and as documentation of the history of a different time. This is where Seun Oloketuyi’s latest biopic, ‘Yahaya, the White Lion’ roars differently.

According to Oloketuyi, founder of the annual Best of Nollywood traveling awards, ‘Yahaya the White Lion is a biopic on the life of the ever-smiling, unassuming and modest Governor of Kogi, the Confluence State, Yahaya Adoza Bello.

While principal photography kicked off in the third week of September 2021 in different locations around Kogi State including Lokoja, and Lagos State, the movie is billed for a December release.

The movie stars the iconic Ali Nuhu in the role of Governor Bello, and Roseanne Chikwendu as Rashidat Bello, Kogi State First Lady.

Speaking on why the movie needed to be made, Oloketuyi explained that “so many things have been said about the man, Governor Yahaya Bello, and so much is still unknown about who he really is. This movie is an attempt to bring out the facts on the man, his background, growth, and rise in politics, and his ambition. It is basically to set the record straight about the gentleman.”

Directed by Tunde Laoye, Yahaya the White Lion promises to be both enlightening, engaging, and in-depth analysis into the life of the youthful Yahaya Bello.

