By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Delta State contingents have arrived in Abuja to grace Nigeria at 60 Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Exhibition and Lecture scheduled to be formally opened tomorrow.

The Delta State Chairman of ALGON, Barr Victor Ebonka and Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Directorate of Local Government, Hon Kelly Penawou,

In a statement, said the contingents from all the 25 Local Government Councils in the State are expected to exhibit their respective agricultural, cultural and other endowments.

The five days event beginning from 26th to 30th of September with the theme; “Nigeria’s Third Tier of Government As Stimulant For Cohesion, Unity, Economic Growth and Development”, would hold at Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

