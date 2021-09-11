.

By Akpokona Omafuaire, OLOMU

RENOWNED Live Bencher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, has been installed yesterday as the (Akpile/Akpohor) third in command in the hierarchy of the Olomu Kingdom in Delta State.



He was installed in the palace of the 104-year-old Ohworode of the Olomu Kingdom and Chairman of the Forum of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Ovie Richard L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1.

The Akpile/Akpohor is third in the traditional hierarchy in the Olomu Kingdom ranked after Ohworode (King) and the Otota of Olomu Kingdom.

Akpomudje, alumni of the prestigious Government College Ughelli was former Secretary-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), apex socio-cultural umbrella of Urhobo people worldwide, succeeds late Olorogun Milton Paul Ohwovoriole (SAN) as Akpile.

Ohwovoriole, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), held the position for over three decades as Akpile/Akpohor.

An elated Akpomudje in a chat with journalists said his priority will be the unity of Olomu Kingdom, building a befitting palace as well as attracting development to the kingdom.

The new Akpile is a seasoned lawyer and industrialist from the Akperhe-Olomu community of Eyanvwien Ruling House.