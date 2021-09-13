By Jimi David

The most popular books in the world, Bible and Koran respectively offer Christians and Moslems a strict but simple way of living a stress-free life, including codes of moral conduct.

The 10 commandments itemised in the holy books, if well observed, serve as moral parameters for living a hitch-free, successful and contented life. Beside the holy books, however, authors of diverse hues and colours including philosophers, psychologists, motivationists and inspirators, have authored tons of literatures on how to live a fulfilled life. But despite this, mankind is still daily assailed and wandering in the labyrinthine forest of life, searching for the meaning of success and fulfillment.

The 105-page Living By The Script: Making the Most of Your Life authored by clinical psychologist, counselor and motivational speaker, Deji Ajibade and published by The Roaring Lion Newcastle, is a refreshingly new and nourishing addition to the mantra and codes of living that can help man navigate the complex ocean of life.

In the words of the publishers, “The book is written to inspire perspective on life. It will also help people develop clarity of purpose and show them how they can make the most of their life.” To justify this assertion, it’s better to do a tour-de-force of the book. Neither wealth nor fame, neither status nor pleasure can guarantee happiness or fulfillment in life. Time and time again, history has shown that the more we are in hot pursuit of wealth, fame, power and pleasure, the more unhappy we become. Life is such a cul-de-sac, a puzzle! Yet no one wants to be a failure because failure is a certified orphan.

According to some schools of thought, success is relative. The definition of success is different to every individual. To some people, Aliko Dangote, the richest black man in the world, is a paragon of success. To others, winning the Nobel laurel for Literature by Professor Wole Soyinka epitomizes success. While to some others, Anthony Joshua’s emerging the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion is a perfect example of a successful life. Still, we have had stories of the rich and famous considered successful, but are unhappy and swimming in depression, and who eventually commit suicide. It is on this note that Ajibade affirms in his eye-opening work that neither wealth nor fame can guarantee happiness.

Now, the question is: what motivates you in life? Is it wealth, power, money or fame? The author gives examples of Lee Lacoca, Tom Watson and a few others who were written off as failures earlier in life, but who went on to become resounding successes.

According to the author, to live a fulfilled and contented life, one shouldn’t try to copy or live like the Joneses. He posits that one should not live to please anybody but God. And that since gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness, one should always be grateful to God in every situation one finds him or herself. In addition, in other to live a fulfilled life, one should always endeavour to be happy, because a life devoid of happiness is meaningless!

Written in free, fluid, simple prose, Living By The Script contains 10 chapters dealing with diverse challenges of life and proffering solutions to them, with practical examples. The book, which is Ajibade’s debut effort as an author, is a brilliant and commendable effort. His training as a clinical psychologist readily comes handy in dissecting and analyzing issues of life. Living By The Script is indeed a good read. I recommend it to everyone looking for solutions to the challenges of living and life.

