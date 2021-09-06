The Accra Institute of Technology, AIT, a leading technology-focused private university has further helped to increase Africa’s rising number of scholars in technology related fields as the university graduated its eighth batch of PhDs during its 16th graduation ceremony at the University’s Knowledge City Campus, KCC, Kokomlemle, Accra, Ghana.

This brings the total number of PhDs graduated at AIT since 2016 to 49 in the fields of Engineering, Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology.

According to a statement released by the university, “This achievement marks not only an AIT history but also a history in the annals of private university education in this country.

“This event also saw the graduation of 219 Bachelor’s and 33 Master’s degree holders from both the campus-based undergraduate programmes as well as to the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“It was also witnessed with the deployment of current technology that facilitated the organisation of a virtual graduation experience, specifically for majority of the students using the Google Meet platform.”

Founded to close the technology research and manpower gaps across the African continent, AIT is ranked at the top as a private university in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards and still holds, since 2018, the coveted Best in Technology-Focused University – Ghana Award by Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.

“All indicators point to the fact that AIT as a university with its high-powered and academically distinguished Board of Trustees are meeting several envisaged milestones as a young and growing dynamic institution, which is showing all the encouraging signs of becoming a world-class university,” said the Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Professor Edward Ayensu, in his address to the congregation.

Prof Ayensu assured the congregation, and all stakeholders, that AIT shall not relent in its efforts to “ensure the full fulfillment of the vision to deliver quality university education and facilitate cutting-edge research work for the benefit of our students.”

A pan-African university, AIT is a technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work.

The university has, for the 4th year running, won the 2-18 Best Technology University in Ghana Award, instituted and awarded by the Ghana Tertiary Awards.

Also, while addressing the congregation, President of AIT, Professor Clement Dzidonu, outlined great strides by the university over the past year in improving its academic programme offerings as well as its enrollments.

He added that AIT is currently doing Ph.D. research work in Engineering, Information Technology, Education, and Business Administration with an enrollment of a number of the academic and senior administrative staff from almost all the public and private universities in Ghana.

He underscored how achieving such a feat within the span of 10 years is nothing short of an academic marvel given the fact that AIT has successfully offered, run, and graduated students on an internationally-benchmarked Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D., degree programme within a context where the Ph.D. per capita of Ghana is extremely low.

AIT remains committed to addressing the African knowledge and technology gaps, said Dzidonu, who is held in high regard as one of the continent’s leading scholars in technology and its applications to social development.

Dzidonu encouraged the graduating class to avail themselves and make the best of all opportunities that may come their way after graduation.

He assured those planning to pursue graduate studies at either the Master’s or the Ph.D. level of an enriched academic life and experience at AIT (www.ait.edu.gh), should they choose to enroll with their alma mater.

AIT is accredited by the National Accreditation Board, NAB, to offer both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

It is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, for the campus-based undergraduate programmes in engineering, computer science/IT, and business administration and the Open University of Malaysia for the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Masters and the Ph.D. level.

