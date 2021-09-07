The maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament (Aisha Buhari Cup) early scheduled to officially kick-off on Monday, September 13 will now commence effectively on Wednesday, September 15 till Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles arrive Cape Verde for 2022 World Cup qualifier

The slight shift in kick-off date is necessitated by two key factors, namely an expressed request by the participating teams that their foreign-based players would not be able to arrive in Lagos for the football showpiece any time earlier than Tuesday, September 14 and the world football governing body, FIFA’s Type 1 window stipulation that teams shall play two matches each with two full rest days between each match to possibly allow for players’ recovery in case of injury.

Accordingly to the Director of Organisation for the Aisha Buhari Cup, Aisha Falode the LOC acceded to the teams’ request and FIFA’s requirement due to the committee’s respect for the nation’s First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Buhari in whose name the high profile football showpiece wishes to honour as well avail the teams the necessary ambience and opportunity to hit the tournament venues with their various best legs.

Vanguard News Nigeria