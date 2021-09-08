By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Pirates have again abducted five boat travellers in volatile Onne-Bonny waterways in Rivers state.

Henry Jumbo, Chairman Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers Chapter confirmed Wednesday in Port Harcourt that he received a distressed call on the pirate attack that left five victims abducted.

Jumbo explained that 18 passengers were in transit on the boat when the pirates struck but took with them only five persons to yet unknown hideout while the lucky untouched passengers were rescued ashore

Jumbo lamented, “This morning, we went with a search team and we got the remaining people. We are begging the government to come to our aid because the sea route, for now, is not safe. We are suffering. This incessant boat attacks is a big challenge for us,”

Jumbo said the kidnappers were yet to make any contact, appealing to security agencies, especially the marine police to deploy operatives along the Bonny-Onne sea route and surrounding waterways.

