Defending Afrobasket champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria today lived up to their rating as Africa’s best when they subdued their Malian counterparts 70-59 in the final of the 2021 event decided inside the indoorvhall of the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Coach Otis Hughley Jr tutored side wasted no time from the jump ball as they handed the Malians an 11 points lead in the first quarter which ended 22-11.

ALSO READ: Arsenal crush Spurs 3-1 in dominant North London Derby display

The Malians fought back in the second quarter which they won 13-9 to leave scores at 31-24 in favour of the Nigerians at half time.

Again the second quarter went the Nigerians way while the Malians won the last quarter to end the game 70-59 in Nigeria’s favour.

Vanguard News Nigeria