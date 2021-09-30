Gernot Rohr, head coach of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, quarter-finals Nigeria press conference at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 09 July 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, said he was pleased with the form been displayed by the national team strikers in their respective European clubs.

Rohr who was speaking ahead of the 2022 World Cup and African cup of Nations said if only the players could sustain their club form the Super Eagle should be a team, to watch.

He added that his attackers are in the best shape and he’s looking forward to good outings against any African team.

Top striker Victor Osimhen has six goals in all games for Napoli. Paul Onuachu has11 goals in all games and is poised to top the scorers’ chart in Belgium.

Terem Moffi is also red-hot in France, while Kelechi Iheanacho though he comes from the bench has proved vital in Leicester City’s campaign.

“I’m happy with Osimhen’s form and my strikers ahead of our qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic.

“Kalu has also been good, he took his goal well against Montpelier as well as Terem Moffi.” Nigeria will host the Central Africa Republic in Lagos on matchday three on October 6 before travelling for the reverse fixture four days later in Doula.

