…As he and Mummy G.O celebrate wedding anniversary

By: Olayinka Latona

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, are marking their 54th wedding anniversary.

Pastor Adeboye who took to his Instagram and Facebook pages showers words of love on his beloved wife of 54 years revealing that 54 years with Mummy G.O has been most fruitful years of his life.

In his words: “54 years with you has been the most fruitful years of my life. Our love obviously beats the test of time, and the flood of life.

“It is my prayer that as we continue to love each other, the love of Christ won’t elude us as well. I love you @pastorfoluadeboye.”

Responding to her husband’s message, Pastor Foluke Adeboye on her verified Facebook page responded thus: “My dear “boye” beyond me showering all the accolades and lovely words, it is the fact that you put Christ at the centre of our Union, upholding His standards for a kingdom marriage and me following you as you follow Christ that gives me great joy. Congratulations to us once again @pastoreaadeboyeofficial”.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye was born on March 2, 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, in Osun State, Nigeria. Born to a very humble background, he humorously recalls that even poor people called them (his family) poor.

Adeboye went to the University of Nigeria, UNN in Nsukka but because of the Nigeria Civil War, he completed his first degree in the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1967.

That same year, he married Foluke Adenike. It is no doubt that the union was ordained by God as all the major milestones in Adeboye’s life, have happened in the period of their marriage .