Adamawa State Government has closed 30 out of 34 junior boarding secondary schools in the state over insecurity.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, said the closure took effect from today (September 6, 2021) till further notice.

According to the statement, the action was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the insecurity bedeviling the country.

The state government’s action might not be unconnected with the escalating banditry in the country, leading to the kidnap of hundreds of school children in some parts of the country especially in the northern states.

The four schools that will remain open are the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola; General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola; Special School Jada; and Special School, Mubi.

The statement read: “The Commissioner Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

“The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College Yola, Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

“All students from the affected schools are to be placed in the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas. Stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy.”

