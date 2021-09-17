Social media Influencer Adam Mania has launched his safaris company in Nairobi, Kenya. The world traveler, famed for his many leisure trips around the globe, unveiled his travel company, Mtembezi Tribe, which is poised to set a new standard in the booming tourism industry in the East African country.

In a press release, the soft-spoken celebrity enthused that “I have traveled to many countries and seen so much. My vision is to tap into the fast-growing travel industry in Kenya and provide much more than just transportation across towns”

Just as the entire world is opening up from the devastating effects of the coronavirus which grounded the travel and tourism industry, Mr. Maina hopes to create a memorable experience for his local and international clientele through seamless and world standard service delivery.

From his humble beginnings, Adam Maina has slowly risen to become one of the top public opinion influencers on social media and his new company, Mtembezi Tribe, which is headquartered in Nairobi, is poised to establish a new benchmark for experiential travel across Kenya.